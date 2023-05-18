Ivan Neville - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - May 2023

Today HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence takes us to New Orleans for the latest episode in our Road Stories interview series, welcoming back Ivan Neville — part of American musical royalty — the great Neville family of musicians from New Orleans, keyboardist vocalist and son of Aaron Neville.

Ivan’s played with the Neville Brothers, Bonnie Raitt’s band, Keith Richard’s of the Rolling Stones’ band, his own Dumpstaphunk group, and is back with a new solo album, Touch My Soul, featuring special guests like Bonnie, plus Michael McDonald, Trombone Shorty and others.

We’ll hear the lead track Hey All Together and about this inspiring song, plus stories about his life, including a wild TV appearance with Keith Richards!

Tomorrow we’ll conclude with storytelling that takes us to New Orleans, the early days of the Neville Brothers, formative encounters with Dr. John and Ivan’s unique experience as a Mardi Gras Indian.