America's Dewey Bunnell - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence continues two days on Road Stories with the rock group America, and the voice of many of their biggest songs, guitarist/singer/songwriter Dewey Bunnell.

Christine Goodwin /

They play Kahului and Honolulu next week.

Today we get into how the band members' military families reacted to their kids' counterculture aspirations; late co-founder Dan Peek's departure and connection to religion; how David Geffen and David Crosby factor into their career; and some great memories of playing the Diamond Head Crater Festival!

