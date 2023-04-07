© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
RoadStories_sq1400x1400.png
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

America's Dewey Bunnell - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published April 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM HST
header christine goodwin.jpg
Christine Goodwin
/

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence continues two days on Road Stories with the rock group America, and the voice of many of their biggest songs, guitarist/singer/songwriter Dewey Bunnell.

AmericaPalladium 030 2.36.05 PM-Christie Goodwin.jpg
Christine Goodwin
/

They play Kahului and Honolulu next week.

Today we get into how the band members' military families reacted to their kids' counterculture aspirations; late co-founder Dan Peek's departure and connection to religion; how David Geffen and David Crosby factor into their career; and some great memories of playing the Diamond Head Crater Festival!

AMERICA Logo 2022.jpg

Also we've posted the complete new interview below and links to many previous conversations with the band America, plus two video interviews with the band, and fun photos taken several years apart.

MORE:

Hear the complete new interview:

VIDEO INTERVIEWS:

2011:

2017:

Hear more interviews with Gerry Beckley and Dave from 2007, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Hear another interview with Dewey and Dave from 2007.

FUN PHOTOS:

America with Dave in 2011:

america 2011 with dave.jpg

America with Dave in 2017:

america 2017 with dave.jpg
Road Stories-square.png

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
