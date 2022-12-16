Donate
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

The Manhattan Transfer's Alan Paul - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - December 2022

By Dave Lawrence
Published December 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST
It's Road Stories, our new interview series connecting to artists around the world, off and on the road. Find the complete archive here!

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes Alan Paul, original member of The Manhattan Transfer. In part two, he shares stories about about critical moments where he was able to showcase his success to his parents, the band getting to work on TV with Mary Tyler Moore and hosting a fill-in summer of shows for Cher, plus the story of how Atlantic Records mogul Ahmet Ertegun signed them. We've posted the complete interview below. They are scheduled to play the Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu on Feb. 21-22, and Kahilu Theatre in Waimea, Hawaiʻi Island on Feb. 23-24.

MORE:

See the band minus Alan in the HPR studio with Dave in 2017:

Hear the complete new interview with Alan:

Road Stories with Dave Lawrence off the road seriesmusicDave LawrenceDave Lawrence interviewsmanhattan transfer
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
