The Manhattan Transfer's Alan Paul - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - December 2022

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes Alan Paul, original member of The Manhattan Transfer. In part two, he shares stories about about critical moments where he was able to showcase his success to his parents, the band getting to work on TV with Mary Tyler Moore and hosting a fill-in summer of shows for Cher, plus the story of how Atlantic Records mogul Ahmet Ertegun signed them. We've posted the complete interview below. They are scheduled to play the Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu on Feb. 21-22, and Kahilu Theatre in Waimea, Hawaiʻi Island on Feb. 23-24.

See the band minus Alan in the HPR studio with Dave in 2017:

Hear the complete new interview with Alan: