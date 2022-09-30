Al Di Meola - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Guitarist Al Di Meola concludes two days on the show sharing stories with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence, in our new series Road Stories, connecting to artists around the world, off and on the road! Today, we hear and discuss the recently released vintage recording Saturday Night In San Francisco, featuring Al alongside the late Paco de Lucia and John McLaughlin, and get fun stories about how John and Al first got to know each other, their card games during that 1980 tour, and great stories about the promoter of the San Francisco dates, the late Bill Graham.

Al plays the Blue Note Hawaii on Oct. 6 and 7.

