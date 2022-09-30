Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RoadStories_sq1400x1400.png
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Al Di Meola - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Published September 30, 2022 at 5:09 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
al header credit alexander mertsch.jpg
alexander mertsch
/

Guitarist Al Di Meola concludes two days on the show sharing stories with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence, in our new series Road Stories, connecting to artists around the world, off and on the road! Today, we hear and discuss the recently released vintage recording Saturday Night In San Francisco, featuring Al alongside the late Paco de Lucia and John McLaughlin, and get fun stories about how John and Al first got to know each other, their card games during that 1980 tour, and great stories about the promoter of the San Francisco dates, the late Bill Graham.

Al plays the Blue Note Hawaii on Oct. 6 and 7.

Below we've posted the complete new interview.

MORE AL:

The complete new interview:

Hear Al's 2020 appearance:

See Al with Dave in a 2017 Blue Note Hawaii interview:

Watch a cool video of this 1980 concert!

Road Stories-square.png

Tags
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence off the road seriesmusicdave lawrence interviewsal di meola
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
More Episodes