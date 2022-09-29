Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RoadStories_sq1400x1400.png
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Al Di Meola - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Published September 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
al header credit alexander mertsch.jpg
alexander mertsch
/

Guitar luminary Al Di Meola returns to the show sharing stories with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence, in our new series Road Stories, connecting to artists around the world, off and on the road! Today, we hear details about the unusual home events he hosted during the pandemic, plus hear and discuss the recently released vintage recording Saturday Night In San Francisco, featuring Al alongside the late Paco de Lucia and John McLaughlin, and get a fun story of first meeting and working with Paco.

Al plays the Blue Note Hawaii on Oct. 6 and 7.

Tomorrow we'll hear more fun stories, including hilarious tales of their 1980 tour together that this album comes from, plus stories about the show promoter, the late concert industry legend Bill Graham. We'll also post the complete new interview.

MORE AL:

Hear Al's 2020 appearance:

See Al with Dave in a 2017 Blue Note Hawaii interview:

Watch a cool video of this 1980 concert!

Road Stories-square.png

Tags
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence musicdave lawrence interviewsoff the road seriesal di meola
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
More Episodes