Al Di Meola - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Guitar luminary Al Di Meola returns to the show sharing stories with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence, in our new series Road Stories, connecting to artists around the world, off and on the road! Today, we hear details about the unusual home events he hosted during the pandemic, plus hear and discuss the recently released vintage recording Saturday Night In San Francisco, featuring Al alongside the late Paco de Lucia and John McLaughlin, and get a fun story of first meeting and working with Paco.

Al plays the Blue Note Hawaii on Oct. 6 and 7.

Tomorrow we'll hear more fun stories, including hilarious tales of their 1980 tour together that this album comes from, plus stories about the show promoter, the late concert industry legend Bill Graham. We'll also post the complete new interview.

