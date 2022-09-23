Stanley Jordan - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Guitar virtuoso Stanley Jordan has returned to Hawaiʻi for a three island tour and an appearance on HPR with Dave Lawrence on our new series, Road Stories, speaking with artists around the world off and on the road!

Stanley continues tonight at the Honokaʻa People's Theatre, and Saturday on Kauai at Porter Pavilion.

In yesterday's segment, we heard about the music legend's absolutely frightening COVID story about being in China itself at the start of the andemic; how time off due to the closures led to his Integral Arts Academy; and a classic story about performing on TV with the late Robert Palmer; see video in yesterday's part one of this feature. Also in the piece and below, hear some music he recorded at HPR's Atherton Studio, including Stanley playing guitar and piano at the same time!

Today we conclude with more fascinating stories about being up close and personal with country superstar Kenny Rogers, Beatles producer George Martin, and Jackson family members Janet and Tito Jackson!

MORE STANLEY:

Hear the new interview:

See and hear Stanley in the HPR Atherton Studio in 2016:

See and hear Stanley in a 2018 Blue Note Hawaii interview:

See a 2018 live video of Stanley at the Blue Note Hawaii:

Hear Stanley with Kenny Rogers on the song we discussed: