Hiroshima's Dan Kuramoto with HPR's Dave Lawrence
Legendary Asian American fusion band Hiroshima return on their "Domo" tour, playing the Blue Note Hawaii Sept. 16 and 17, and HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Hiroshima sax/flute/wind instrument player Dan Kuramoto for a fun conversation! Hear from one of the leaders of this historic group about their pandemic experience, "Domo" tour and special relationship with Hawaii!
