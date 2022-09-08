Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the road-sq.png
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Hiroshima's Dan Kuramoto with HPR's Dave Lawrence

Published September 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
HIROSHIMA dan photo Ken Fong.jpg
ken fong
/

Legendary Asian American fusion band Hiroshima return on their "Domo" tour, playing the Blue Note Hawaii Sept. 16 and 17, and HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Hiroshima sax/flute/wind instrument player Dan Kuramoto for a fun conversation! Hear from one of the leaders of this historic group about their pandemic experience, "Domo" tour and special relationship with Hawaii!

MORE HIROSHIMA:

Hear the recent "2020" album.

Hear the complete new interview:

See a 2016 interview with Dan:

Hear a 2016 interview with Dan:

Hear a 2018 interview with Hiroshima's Kimo Cornwall:

Find all the Off the Road and other artist interviews.

Tags

Road Stories with Dave Lawrence dave lawrence interviewsoff the road seriesmusichiroshima bandhiroshima group
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
More Episodes