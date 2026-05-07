© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Manu Minute

ʻĀhuimanu Minute: The nēnē

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Published May 7, 2026 at 1:28 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
A family of Nēnē.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
A family of Nēnē.

In the first segment of Manu Minute's new special series, Patrick Hart and Lisa Mason introduce listeners to the nēnē, Hawaiʻi's endemic goose.

Hānau ka Nēnē… kani! (Neeeee, Neeeee)

Kiaʻi ʻia e ka limu kala noho i kai

Ola a mau loa i ke kūkaenēnē noho i uka

ʻO ka Nēnē ʻāuna lele a paʻa... paʻahia!

The nēnē is born... it resounds!

Accompanied by the limu kala which dwells at sea

Healthy and ever enduring through the kūkaenēnē which dwells inland

The nēnē flies in droves everlasting... they are secured!

Nēnē are one of the rarest species of geese in the world. Though great strides have been made in their conservation, fewer than 4,000 individuals live across the Hawaiian islands.

Nēnē are described in the Kumulipo as guardian spirits that traverse both the realms of the coast and the mountains.

From the coast, today's oli references limu kala, a native seaweed species that grows along shallow reefs and plays a significant role in Native Hawaiian cleansing and forgiveness ceremonies.

It also names the upland vine kūkaenēnē, which has shiny dark purple berries that are a favorite food of the nēnē.

Today's oli was led Kekuhi Keali‘ikanaka‘oleohaililani and field recordings of nēnē calls were provided by the LOHE Bioacoustics Lab.

Tags
Manu Minute Hawaiʻi birdsUH HiloLOHE Lab
Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
See stories by Patrick Hart
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
See stories by Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
More Episodes