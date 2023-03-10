Manu Minute: ʻAʻo, the tuna bird

ʻAʻo are endemic seabirds that serve important functions on both water and land.

ʻAʻo hunt small fish and squid driven to the surface of the ocean by predatory fish like tuna. Fisherpeople use ʻaʻo to locate these larger fish, earning ʻaʻo the nickname "tuna birds."

ʻAʻo nest amid ferns and tree roots on steep mountainous slopes, where their guano provides much-needed nutrients to native plant life.

Predation and fallout have decreased ʻaʻo populations, which are federally listed as threatened.

AMTJ_Manu Minute_ 'A'o Spectrogram Video (XC416522 Tim Holland).mp4

Audio credit: Tim Holland, Xeno Canto (XC416522)

