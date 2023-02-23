Donate
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The rose-ringed parakeet

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-JohnsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published February 23, 2023 at 7:22 AM HST
Rose-ringed parakeet, Alex Wang DSC_6158.jpg
Alex Wang
/
HPR
Rose-ringed parakeets are bright, emerald green birds with orange-red hooked bills and long, pointed tails. Males have red or black neck rings, hence their name.

What to learn our new favorite bird word?

Zygodactylous.

This delightful spelling bee stumper has to do with some bird's feet, specifically "having the first and fourth toes directed backwards and the second and third forwards."

Having zygodactylous feet is just one the striking qualities of the rose-ringed parakeet, which is also known for its emerald-green plumage and its deafening squawk.

Rose-ringed parakeets also have the distinction of being one of the most widespread parrot species in the world. Since their introduction to Hawaiʻi as pets in the 1960s, escaped parakeets have formed sizable wild populations on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu.

Though beautiful, these birds are formidable agricultural pests. Lawmakers are currently working to pass a bill that would establish an inter-agency task force to explore short- and long-term solutions to the growing number of parakeets on Kauaʻi.

Audio credit: Peter Boesman, Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (ML284196)

Manu Minute LOHE LabHawaiʻi birdsUH Hilo
Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter.
