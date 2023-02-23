Manu Minute: The rose-ringed parakeet

What to learn our new favorite bird word?

Zygodactylous.

This delightful spelling bee stumper has to do with some bird's feet, specifically "having the first and fourth toes directed backwards and the second and third forwards."

Having zygodactylous feet is just one the striking qualities of the rose-ringed parakeet, which is also known for its emerald-green plumage and its deafening squawk.

Rose-ringed parakeets also have the distinction of being one of the most widespread parrot species in the world. Since their introduction to Hawaiʻi as pets in the 1960s, escaped parakeets have formed sizable wild populations on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu.

Though beautiful, these birds are formidable agricultural pests. Lawmakers are currently working to pass a bill that would establish an inter-agency task force to explore short- and long-term solutions to the growing number of parakeets on Kauaʻi.

AMTJ_Manu Minute_ Rose-ringed parakeet Spectrogram Video.mp4

Audio credit: Peter Boesman, Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (ML284196)