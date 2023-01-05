Manu Minute: The well-named white-rumped shama
1 of 3 — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson, White rumped shama.jpg
The white-rumped shama earns its name from the distinctive white spot just above its tail feathers.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson / HPR
2 of 3 — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson White-rumped shama, AMT_DSC05961.jpg
The largest white-rumped shama measure just under a foot in length. Their long tails make up about half of that length.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson / HPR
3 of 3 — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Juvi Shama, AMT_4693.jpg
A juvenile white-rumped shama.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson / HPR
Folks on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, and Maui can keep their eyes wide and ears out for the sight or sound of the lovely white-rumped shama.
Since their introduction in the early half of the 20th century, the white-rumped shama population in Hawaiʻi has flourished. Catch a peek of one foraging on the ground, or look up into the low canopy of forested areas if you hear its song.
AMTJ_Manu Minute White-rumped shama.mp4
Audio credit: Tim Burr, Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (ML218656)
Audio credit: Tim Burr, Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (ML218653)