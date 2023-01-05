Donate
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The well-named white-rumped shama

By Patrick Hart,
Ann Tanimoto-JohnsonSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published December 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM HST
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson, White rumped shama.jpg
1 of 3  — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson, White rumped shama.jpg
The white-rumped shama earns its name from the distinctive white spot just above its tail feathers.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson / HPR
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson White-rumped shama, AMT_DSC05961.jpg
2 of 3  — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson White-rumped shama, AMT_DSC05961.jpg
The largest white-rumped shama measure just under a foot in length. Their long tails make up about half of that length.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson / HPR
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Juvi Shama, AMT_4693.jpg
3 of 3  — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson Juvi Shama, AMT_4693.jpg
A juvenile white-rumped shama.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson / HPR

Folks on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, and Maui can keep their eyes wide and ears out for the sight or sound of the lovely white-rumped shama.

Since their introduction in the early half of the 20th century, the white-rumped shama population in Hawaiʻi has flourished. Catch a peek of one foraging on the ground, or look up into the low canopy of forested areas if you hear its song.
AMTJ_Manu Minute White-rumped shama.mp4

Audio credit:  Tim Burr, Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (ML218656)
Audio credit: Tim Burr, Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (ML218653)

Manu Minute Hawaiʻi birdsUH HiloLOHE Lab
Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
