Manu Minute: The well-named white-rumped shama

Folks on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, and Maui can keep their eyes wide and ears out for the sight or sound of the lovely white-rumped shama.

Since their introduction in the early half of the 20th century, the white-rumped shama population in Hawaiʻi has flourished. Catch a peek of one foraging on the ground, or look up into the low canopy of forested areas if you hear its song.

AMTJ_Manu Minute White-rumped shama.mp4

Audio credit: Tim Burr, Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (ML218656)

