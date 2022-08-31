Manu Minute: The melodious laughingthrush

Chinese hwamei are shy birds and often hard to spot. But you wouldn't suspect their demure nature from their beautiful song, which will definitely capture your attention.

Hwamei are also called melodious laughingthrushes (one of the kinder common names in the bird world). You can find them across the archipelago, though you'll likely have better luck on Hawaiʻi Island, Maui or Kauaʻi. Keep your eyes trained on the ground as they like to hide among dense shrubs and underbrush.

Or you can save yourself the trouble and enjoy the hwamei's song on today's Manu Minute!

AMTJ_Melodious laughing thrush Spectrogram video.mp4

Audio credit: LOHE Bioacoustics Lab at UH Hilo