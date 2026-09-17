Homeroom Hawaiʻi: September 2026

Remember that first day of school? – the newness of it all?

Step into the start of the school year with the first episode of Homeroom Hawai‘i, a new monthly podcast.

Voices from campuses across the state will take you from the opening week pep rally to mid-quarter grades. Along the way there will be challenges, including a hurricane, as everyone works to set themselves up for success throughout the year, in the classroom and beyond.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union