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Homeroom Hawaiʻi

Homeroom Hawaiʻi: September 2026

By DW Gibson
Published September 16, 2026 at 8:24 PM HST

HOMEROOM HAWAI‘I tells the story of one school year in real time, through the voices of those who experience it firsthand.

Remember that first day of school? – the newness of it all?
Step into the start of the school year with the first episode of Homeroom Hawai‘i, a new monthly podcast.
Voices from campuses across the state will take you from the opening week pep rally to mid-quarter grades. Along the way there will be challenges, including a hurricane, as everyone works to set themselves up for success throughout the year, in the classroom and beyond.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union

Homeroom Hawaiʻi
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson