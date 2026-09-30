Pacific News Minute: Calls for change following Vanuatu boating tragedies

There are calls for change in the maritime system of a Pacific Island nation, following the deaths of dozens of people in recent boating tragedies.

The people and leaders of Vanuatu came together this week for a national day of mourning. They paid respects to the more than 40 people who lost their lives in major boating tragedies in recent weeks.

The ferry Matui sank in the waters between Espiritu and Ambae islands in Vanuatu on Sept. 11.

Vanuatu is located about 1,000 miles east of northern Australia.

Fourteen people survived the ocean disaster, while two people were confirmed dead by local authorities and 39 remained missing at sea.

In another boating incident, six men lost their lives while traveling between Erromango and Tanna islands on Aug. 7.

The day of mourning and remembrance was held in Vanuatu's capital of Port Vila on Sunday. It was led by Vanuatu's Prime Minister Jotham Napat.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports that several island chiefs have called for urgent and permanent reforms to Vanuatu's maritime system.

In a petition earlier this month, the chiefs said the sea was the country's highway, livelihood and heritage, and must not become a graveyard.