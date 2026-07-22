Pacific News Minute: Cook Islander sets new coconut climbing record

How fast could you climb a coconut tree? There’s a new record in the event—part of a famous sports festival held in Tahiti.

Heiva Tu'aro Ma'ohi is a celebration of traditional Polynesian sports, strength, and heritage, bringing together athletes from across Polynesia. The competitions include stone lifting, wrestling, sailing canoes, throwing javelins, husking coconuts, and climbing coconut trees.

Yaliloa Papitai, 22, from Nassau island in the northern Cook Islands climbed a coconut tree in less than 5 seconds! He scored a record-breaking time of 4.88 seconds, setting a new competition record.

Meanwhile, Joshua Jim, who is from Ātiu in the Cook Islands, won the country's second gold medal of the festival after defeating the defending Tahitian champion in four consecutive rounds of traditional wrestling.

In a social media post, the Cook Islands Ministry of Cultural Development said that "history (was) made in Tahiti," and added the team had delivered the Cook Islands' "best ever results at Heiva Tu'aro Ma'ohi, and we couldn't be prouder. Congratulations to every member of Team Cook Islands.”

The six-member squad at this year's event combined experienced competitors with emerging talent.