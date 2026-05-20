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Pacific News Minute: Nauru changes its name to Naoero

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published May 20, 2026 at 11:35 AM HST
President of Nauru David Ranibok Adeang addresses the the Summit of the Future, in the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
/
AP
President of Nauru David Ranibok Adeang addresses the the Summit of the Future, in the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

One of the smallest countries in the world wants to change its name.

Nauru's Parliament has passed a constitutional amendment to rename the country 'Naoero.' It was first proposed by President David Adeang.

In a speech in January, Adeang said quote "while the name Nauru has been recognized internationally since independence, this proposed change seeks to more faithfully honor our nation's heritage, our language, and our identity".

Radio New Zealand reports 16 Parliament members voted last week in support of the amendment, which required a two-thirds majority. A national vote will follow to complete the constitutional procedures.

FILE - President of Nauru David Ranibok Adeang addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File)
Pacific News Minute
Pacific News Minute: Nauru could change its official name to 'Naoero'
Derrick Malama

The government said the name change will be reflected across national records and symbols. It will be its official identity regionally and internationally, including at the United Nations.

In January, the government said the name Nauru emerged because Naoero could not be properly pronounced by nonresidents.

Nauru is the world's third smallest country, located about 2,000 miles northeast of the Australian coast.

It has a population of about 12,000 residents and a land area of 8 square miles.
Pacific News Minute
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
See stories by Derrick Malama
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