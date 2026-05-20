Pacific News Minute: Nauru changes its name to Naoero

One of the smallest countries in the world wants to change its name.

Nauru's Parliament has passed a constitutional amendment to rename the country 'Naoero.' It was first proposed by President David Adeang.

In a speech in January, Adeang said quote "while the name Nauru has been recognized internationally since independence, this proposed change seeks to more faithfully honor our nation's heritage, our language, and our identity".

Radio New Zealand reports 16 Parliament members voted last week in support of the amendment, which required a two-thirds majority. A national vote will follow to complete the constitutional procedures.

The government said the name change will be reflected across national records and symbols. It will be its official identity regionally and internationally, including at the United Nations.

In January, the government said the name Nauru emerged because Naoero could not be properly pronounced by nonresidents.

Nauru is the world's third smallest country, located about 2,000 miles northeast of the Australian coast.

It has a population of about 12,000 residents and a land area of 8 square miles.