Pacific News Minute: WWII bombs bring contamination concerns in Solomon Islands

Many communities in the Solomon Islands face growing health and environmental risks. New research has found that decaying World War II bombs are releasing toxic chemicals on the land and in the sea.

This is the first investigation in the Pacific to examine how aging unexploded bombs contaminate the environment. It was conducted by scientists from Australia’s University of Queensland and supported by the United Nations with funding from Japan.

The Solomon Islands saw some of the most intense fighting in the Pacific during World War II, including the deadly Guadalcanal Campaign. Tens of thousands of Japanese and Allied soldiers and sailors were killed in the battle.

More than 80 years later, thousands of unexploded bombs remain across the islands. As the metal casings corrode, they release toxic heavy metals and explosive chemicals into the soil, water and coastal ecosystems.

Scientists also detected explosive residues in marine life, including shellfish collected from nearshore areas.

Researchers warn that climate change is making the situation worse. Flooding and coastal erosion can expose buried bombs. Warmer seas may also accelerate the release of chemicals.

The report calls for faster bomb clearance in high-risk areas, long-term monitoring of water and seafood, and better national mapping of unexploded bombs across the country.