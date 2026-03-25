Pacific News Minute: Island nations closely monitor oil supplies

The leaders of some Pacific countries are asking for help with their oil supplies. Many depend on imported fuel and are facing rising costs caused by the war in the Middle East.

Oil prices have spiked sharply higher following attacks against energy infrastructure in Iran and the Gulf states.

In Samoa, about two-thirds of the country's energy generation comes from imported diesel fuel. The Guardian quotes Samoa's prime minister as saying his country receives its fuel supply from Singapore and other nations.

Eighty percent of Tonga's energy generation also comes from imported diesel. The country's prime minister says New Zealand and Australia were “sharing intelligence” with his country to help them better prepare for shortages.

In Papua New Guinea, gas, diesel and kerosene prices have increased. The country exports liquefied natural gas, but still imports refined fuel. That leaves domestic prices vulnerable to the higher level of the international oil market.

In Fiji, the government said in a statement there was “no need for panic buying or stockpiling.” It said it has sufficient fuel stocks, with reserves ranging between 20 and 45 days, depending on the product.

In a recent update, the Solomon Islands government reassured residents that current fuel shipments to the country remain on schedule. The prime minister said in a press conference that the country has about 20 to 30 days of fuel supply available, and the situation is being closely monitored.