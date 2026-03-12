© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pacific News Minute: U.S. military eyes operation expansions tied to Marianas

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published March 12, 2026 at 10:13 AM HST
U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron walk toward a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron prior to a community engagement event during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Jan. 20, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran/7th Bomb Wing
/
DVIDS
U.S. Air Force airmen at Saipan International Airport, Jan. 20, 2026.

An environmental review is likely to take place for the Saipan International Airport as part of the U.S. military's expansion across the Western Pacific.

The U.S. Air Force is planning to prepare an environmental impact statement for improvements at Saipan's airport. Saipan is the capital of the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, located north of Guam.

The move comes as Washington continues to strengthen its military presence in response to increasing strategic competition from China in the Indo-Pacific.

The airport review will look at potential impacts on air quality, land and water, and noise pollution. Radio New Zealand reports the EIS is scheduled to begin later this year, with opportunities for public comment once the formal process gets underway.

The review is part of a wider pattern of U.S. military development in the Marianas. On neighboring Rota Island in the Northern Marianas, the Air Force is planning facilities upgrades at the Rota International Airport.

The prospect of increased military use of airports across the Marianas has caused both interest and concern among community groups.

With the Indo-Pacific now a central focus of U.S. defense strategy, development in the Marianas reflects a larger regional cooperation and expansion.
