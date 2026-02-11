Pacific News Minute: Report highlights ongoing inequality for women and girls

Despite years of policies aimed at change, a new report reveals ongoing inequalities affecting women and girls across the Pacific.

A new international report finds women remain underrepresented in politics in the Pacific Islands, with many countries still having few or no women in national parliaments.

Economic differences continue, as many women work in low-paying jobs. The report also raises an alarm about high rates of gender-based violence, calling it a critical human rights issue.

It comes from the Pacific Islands Forum, which was formed in 1971 and consists of 18 countries and territories. Its goal is to bring the region together to address important issues and challenges.

The findings are part of the group's 2025 Gender Equality Report. It highlights gaps in political leadership, economic participation, health, education, and freedom from gender-based violence.

While the report says progress has been made in girls' education and some health services, challenges remain, especially in access to quality care and higher education opportunities.

The report does point to positive developments, including stronger regional coordination and improved policies driving change.

The Pacific Islands Forum calls for increased investments to turn political commitments into real outcomes for Pacific women and girls.