Pacific News Minute: Tonga PM seeks to reset diplomatic relations with U.S.

Tonga’s prime minister wants to reset diplomatic relations with the United States following a U.S. travel ban on Tongans.

Lord Fakafānua has invited U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to visit the kingdom after Washington put an end to new visitor and student visas.

He said Tonga was “collateral damage” in a change of U.S. policy, and a high‑level visit would help repair and reset ties.

Meanwhile, Tonga’s Kolofoʻou District and East Palo Alto, California, have established a sister city relationship. Supporters say it will strengthen cultural and economic ties between the two communities.

A memorandum of intent was signed in a virtual ceremony connecting representatives in Tonga and the United States.

An official at the U.S. Embassy in Tonga told Australia’s ABC News the initiative provides for collaboration on governance and innovation, and shared work on climate resilience.

The roots of the partnership trace back to the 2022 Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Following the disaster, East Palo Alto’s community sent substantial aid to Tonga.

Officials say programs under the agreement will be developed in the coming months, such as youth and cultural initiatives that reflect shared values and histories.