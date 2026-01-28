Pacific News Minute: China gifts Fiji president luxury limousine

China has given Fiji's president a luxury limousine. It's the same model used by high-ranking Chinese officials and diplomats.

The Hongqi, which means "Red Flag" in English, is a Chinese-made car. It was given to Fijian President Naiqama Lalabalavu in the country's capital of Suva on Monday.

A statement from the Fijian government says black Hongqi H9 offers "advanced technology and superior comfort", and marks "another

milestone in the strong and enduring partnership" between Beijing and Suva.

The Australian website carsales.com describes the Hongqi H9 as "a mishmash of brands like Rolls-Royce and BMW.” Consumer models of the

vehicle can cost up to $62,000. Executive models can cost even more.

Lalabalavu said, despite "various challenges and uncertainties over the years," the diplomatic relations between the two nations have remained strong. What he calls a "gracious donation” was actually made at his request.

It follows a Chinese-funded refurbishment of a section of the State House in Suva last year.

An official in China's Fiji Embassy says Hongqi sedans have become China's 'business card' in diplomatic relations.