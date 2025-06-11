Pacific News Minute: Sea level rise threatens South-West Pacific communities

Unprecedented ocean warming spread through the South-West Pacific in 2024, harming ecosystems and economies. That's according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization.

The report highlights how sea level rise is threatening islands in a region where more than half the population live close to the coast.

The State of the Climate in the South-West Pacific 2024 Report says that sea-surface temperatures were the highest on record, and ocean heat content was at near-record levels in 2024.

More than 15 million square miles were affected by marine heatwaves. That's four times the size of the United States, and more than 10% of the global ocean surface area

Celeste Saulo is secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization. She said, “Sea-level rise is an existential threat to entire island nations. It is increasingly evident that we are fast running out of time to turn the tide.”

The report estimates that at least 50,000 Pacific Islanders face the risk of displacement each year because of climate change.

It was released ahead of the 2025 UN Ocean Conference, which is taking place this week in Nice, France.