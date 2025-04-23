Pacific News Minute: This remote nation gets its first ever ATMs

The Pacific nation of Tuvalu is located almost exactly halfway between Hawaiʻi and Australia. It is one of the smallest countries in the world, with nine tiny islands covering just 10 square miles combined.

The country is so isolated that all monetary transactions, either by locals or visitors, had only been done in cash.

So, when the small country unveiled its first-ever ATMs on April 15, it was a major milestone.

Officials gathered in front of one of the ATMs on the country's main island of Funafuti. Five ATMs have been installed on the island.

Prime Minister Feleti Teo presented the new machines to the country, surrounded by local officials, cutting a massive chocolate cake.

Tuvalu Government Media / Facebook Officials cut a chocolate cake alongside Prime Minister Felitti Teo to commemorate the new ATMs.

Siose Teo is the general manager of the National Bank of Tuvalu, which operates the machines. He said it was a “great achievement” that will “open doors for economic empowerment of the people of Tuvalu.” The country has a population of around 11,000.

For now, Teo said customers would have to obtain prepaid cards before they could use the ATMs.

The bank plans to roll out Tuvalu-issued debit cards next, with the goal of eventually providing debit and credit cards that can be used overseas for travel and online purchases.