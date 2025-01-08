Pacific News Minute: Vanuatu on the road to recovery after deadly earthquake

British officials in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu have given nearly half a million dollars to UNICEF Pacific. The funds will support children affected by last month's deadly earthquake.

The British High Commission says the money will provide teaching materials and restore schools with water, sanitation and hygiene facilities. This is part of Vanuatu's Earthquake Recovery and Resilience Plan, which prioritizes education ahead of the school term that begins in early February.

The country is still recovering from a magnitude 7.3 earthquake on Dec. 17 that killed at least 14 people. Aftershocks continue, while a Recovery Operation Center coordinates plans for affected communities.

Radio New Zealand reports the estimated recovery cost at nearly a quarter of a billion dollars, with a two-year timeline for completion.

Engineers are still assessing the safety of some buildings.

One hotel in Port Vila has a sign saying, "We are open." But it's located behind a roadblock, and tourists have to carry their luggage on foot to reach the hotel.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu is holding snap elections a week from tomorrow. It was triggered when the president dissolved parliament ahead of a motion of no-confidence in the now caretaker prime minister Charlot Salwai.