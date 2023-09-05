Pacific News Minute: US agrees to enforce maritime laws in Palau

The United States has signed a new agreement with Palau. It authorizes American ships to enforce maritime laws in the Pacific nation's exclusive economic zone.

The agreement comes as both the U.S. and China are seeking to expand their influence in the Pacific.

It follows pleas from Palau's president for Washington's help to deter what he calls Beijing's “unwanted activities” in its coastal waters.

In a statement, the U.S. Coast Guard said its ships can now enforce regulations inside Palau's exclusive economic zone on behalf of the nation without a Palauan officer present.

The statement made no mention of China. But in June, Palau's president Surangel Whipps Jr. told reporters in Tokyo that three Chinese boats had made “uninvited” entries into his country’s waters since he took office in 2021.

He stressed at the time the need for further U.S. backing to enhance deterrence against China’s assertive moves in the Pacific region.

In June, Whipps Jr. accused China of conducting surveying activities in Palau waters and suggested his country may be being punished by Beijing over its stance on Taiwan.

Palau is one of the few countries that recognizes Taiwan and maintains diplomatic relations with the island.

Taiwan split from mainland China during a civil war in 1949 and eventually set up a separate democratic government.

