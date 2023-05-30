Pacific News Minute: Papua New Guinea and US sign defense agreement

Papua New Guinea’s prime minister has signed a defense agreement with the United States, which is competing with China for influence in the region.

However, he said his country will not be used as a military base.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a defense cooperation deal signed with PNG last week would expand the Pacific island nation’s capabilities. It would also make it easier for the U.S. military to train with its forces.

The Guardian reported that Prime Minister James Marape said the agreement prohibited launching “offensive military operations” from his country.

Marape added that it was not a treaty and did not need to be ratified by parliament.

The U.S. and its allies are seeking to prevent Pacific island nations from building security ties with China after Beijing signed a security deal with the Solomon Islands last year.

China has been a major infrastructure investor in Papua New Guinea. It sits near important sea lanes and international submarine communications cables linking the U.S. and Australia, which were crucial during World War II.

Marape said PNG’s military is the weakest in the region at a time of high tensions. The boost provided by the U.S. would also improve domestic security and encourage more foreign investment.

The country of 9 million people is rich in natural resources but still largely undeveloped.

