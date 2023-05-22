Pacific News Minute: Biden cancels PNG visit, invites island leader to US instead

President Biden has invited the prime minister of Papua New Guinea to Washington, D.C. later this year for a summit with other Pacific island leaders.

The president canceled a scheduled visit to the country due to the debt ceiling crisis in Congress.

As he traveled to Japan for a meeting of leading industrial nations, Biden called PNG Prime Minister James Marape from Air Force One to invite him to the second U.S. summit with the Pacific Islands Forum. Biden hosted his first summit last September.

The White House said officials plan to discuss U.S. and Pacific issues such as the climate crisis, trade and economic ties.

NBC News reported that during the call, Biden also told Marape that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would instead represent him in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

He emphasized the nation's commitment to its partnership with countries in the region.

The trip would have been the first visit to the Pacific island nation by a sitting U.S. president.

It had been viewed as a major step to build trust in a region where China has sought a greater security presence.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby suggested that the president may plan a trip to PNG after the debt ceiling is resolved.

Reuters reported that Prime Minister Marape had said his government was preparing to sign a major defense pact with the U.S. and a security agreement allowing U.S. Coast Guard vessels to patrol its waters.

