Pacific News Minute: Japanese visitors expected to boost Guam tourism industry

Guam is expected to be one of the top destinations for visitors from Japan for the holiday season. Meanwhile, more South Korean visitors have been flying to the island as well.

The end of the year may be a busy one for Guam’s tourism business.

Members of the Guam Visitors Bureau gathered for their quarterly meeting last week.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez said that since the bureau last met in September, he had been working to promote Guam to travelers in Japan.

The Japan Travel Bureau estimated about 150,000 travelers will visit Guam from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. It’s about 7.5 times the amount of last year's visitors during that period.

The Guam Daily Post reports Guam is one of Japan's top travel destinations at the moment, despite the yen's weak exchange rate to the dollar.

The Guam Visitors Bureau later next year will use social media to target 20-to-34-year-old customers in Japan who identify themselves as "loving to travel."

GVB also announced partnerships with two Korean universities for the purpose of promoting medical and education tourism.

A spokesperson said there will be more flights coming from Korea to Guam every month through February. The expected arrivals show a rise not only in visitors from Korea, but also a rise of visitors in total.