Asia Minute: 2 women are leading candidates in Tokyo's mayoral election

For the first time, two women are the leading candidates to be the mayor of Tokyo.

Incumbent Yuriko Koike is seeking her third four-year term as mayor. Her main opponent will be Renho Murata, who served in Japan's upper house of parliament for twenty years.

Both are former television newscasters — and both have served as lawmakers and as government ministers at the cabinet level.

It's unusual for two women to be the front-runners in a high-profile political race in Japan, as the country's political infrastructure is still dominated by men.

Women in Japan did not have the right to vote until 1945—after the end of World War Two.

Today, less than 12% of Japanʻs national Legislature is made up of women. In the United States, that figure is 28%.

This year's Tokyo election is a week from Sunday and carries national political interest, since the incumbent is backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Her top challenger is supported by the main opposition party — the center-left Constitutional Democratic Party.

Some political writers speculate both women may see this race as a springboard to further ambitions and to potentially become Japan's first woman prime minister.