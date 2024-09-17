Edgar Barrera leads the Latin Grammy nominations for the second year in a row

With another Latin Grammys nominations announcement comes another potential armload of trophies for songwriter/producer extraordinaire Edgar Barrera . The Mexican-American hitmaker tops the list with nine nominations, including songwriter of the year, producer of the year and three different entries under song of the year.

Right behind Barrera with eight nods is Karol G , who collaborated with the writer/producer on the song of the year and record of the year nominee “Mi Ex Tenía Razón,” jabbing at her public breakup and new relationship. Last year, Karol G took home the album of the year award for Mañana Será Bonito; she’s nominated in that category again for her follow-up, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season).

Also earning eight nominations is Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny , whose Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, released last fall, was more or less a return to his trap roots. Though the Latin Recording Academy has continually awarded Benito in the reggaeton/hip-hop categories, he has never won in a general category. This year, the bulk of his nominations are once again concentrated in the urban categories, save for record of the year (“Monaco”) and best short form music video (“Baticano”).

The Latin Grammy nominations, which span 58 categories overall, were announced Tuesday morning by the Latino Recording Academy. After a controversial move to Spain last year, this year’s ceremony will take place in Miami on November 14.

Songwriter and frequent Barrera collaborator Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, known as “Keityn,” earned six nominations, showing the Latin Recording Academy’s love for behind-the-scenes players extends beyond Barrera. Behind Keityn, there are three contenders tied for five nominations each: engineer Adam Ayan, Dominican bachata and merengue legend Juan Luis Guerra and Colombian songwriter/producer Julio Reyes Copello.

Notably, Kali Uchis — who has spoken about facing resistance from her former label when it came to making Spanish-language music — secured four nods, including record of the year, best pop vocal album and best pop song, all off her second Spanish project, Orquídeas. Colombian reggaetonero Feid , Puerto Rican singer Kany García and regional Mexican artist Carín León all also received four nominations each.

Like their English-language counterpart, the Latin Grammys boast at least 10 nominees in each of the “Big Four” categories: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. Barrera, Karol G, Carín León and Argentine songwriter-producer Rafa Arcaute are all nominated in the first three categories. Other notable names up for awards in those categories include Shakira , Residente , Camilo and Jorge Drexler . The best new artist category includes Agris, Nicolle Horbath (who recently performed alongside Juanes at the Tiny Desk) and Sofi Saar.

The Latin Grammys will be introducing a new category this year, best contemporary Mexican music album, intended to shine a light on the names leading a new pop explosion within the traditional regional Mexican genre. Nominees for the inaugural award include Natanael Cano , DannyLux and Peso Pluma . Grupo Frontera straddles the old and new guard of the genre — the Texas group’s 2023 album El Comienzo is nominated for best Norteño album, while their 2024 record Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada is nominated for best contemporary Mexican music album. (To be eligible for nomination this year, recordings must have been released during the Latin Grammys’ eligibility period: June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024.)



