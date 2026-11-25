Honolulu Department of Environmental Services Director Roger Babcock resigned Wednesday following the H-POWER fuel spill.

The department had known about the fuel spill months before the information was passed on to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“This has been a painful process, but the magnitude of the H-POWER fuel spill and the breakdown in judgment and communication surrounding this incident are extremely serious,” Blangiardi said in a statement. “As I made clear last week, when something of this significance happens at a City facility, I expect that information to be elevated to my office promptly and completely. That did not happen.”

Blangiardi has been determined to make sure those responsible for the leak and the delays in communications are held accountable.

In a news conference last week, Babcock said, “The volume of the spill was an evolving number over the summer months. We became aware of it sometime in early September, and we should have informed the mayor sooner.”