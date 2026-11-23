Within Bishop Museum's Castle Memorial Building, a full-scale subway station is decked with graffiti — a similar vibe of being in the hustle and bustle of a city scene.

It's part of an exhibit called “Under/Ground,” modeled after the subways in New York, where modern graffiti and hip-hop began.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / HPR At the Bishop Museum's Castle Memorial Building, the exhibit “Under/Ground” opened over the weekend. (Nov. 21, 2026)





Every turn in the exhibit is surrounded by large murals, created by local and international artists.

Jasper Wong is the co-curator of “Under/Ground.” He's also the co-founder of World Wide Walls, which is a group that organized public art murals in Hawaiʻi for more than a decade.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / HPR At Bishop Museum's “Under/Ground" exhibit, a map shows the imaginary subway lines that would serve Oʻahu. (Nov. 21, 2026)



“With the subway theme, it's really about connecting people through art, and the subway is meant to connect people to different destinations,” he said to HPR.

Wong says the exhibit pays homage to graffiti and hip-hop culture, stemming from the 1960s and 1970s in New York.

“A lot of people felt that public art didn't include them, so they decided to create their own,” he said. “They decided to create their own music, which is hip hop and rap, and they created their own dance form, which is breakdancing, and then they created their own form of art, which is graffiti.”

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / HPR At the Bishop Museum's Castle Memorial Building in the exhibit called “Under/Ground,” graffiti art and murals coexist. (Nov. 21, 2026)

In the art world, there's an unspoken rule. Graffiti artists will not tag murals out of respect. But in this exhibit, there's an exception.

Jasmin Siddiqui, known by her artist name Hera of Herakut, is a German-born street artist who has a mural on display that has a scene with nocturnal critters like racoons, rats and owls. There’s also graffiti within the piece, which she said is intentional.

Hera of Herakut is a German-born street artist who has a mural called “In the Ways of Resilience We are Royalty.” It has a scene with nocturnal critters like raccoons, rats and owls. And there's graffiti within the piece, which she said is intentional.

“I turned it into a bit of a collaborative piece because I usually paint outdoors,” she said. “I included people’s handwriting, and I asked them to add their graffiti tags and their names, So thi thi way, it turned into this collage of energy from everyone around here.”

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / HPR A full-scale subway stop is open in the Bishop Museum's Castle Memorial Building, along with a snack shop.

Right across from her mural is a piece from Native Hawaiian artist Jack Soren. The image is an ali‘i on top of a hillside with bright yellow, purple and blue colors.

“He just received the mantle to steward that land that's he's been given,” he said while describing his art.

Soren said that public art has been accessible but sometimes the walls for artists are not. He said he's happy to see an exhibit where there’s an abundance of walls to make art.

“It's like a wonderland of color, shapes and lines that once you walk through the doors, you're in a whole different world,” he said.

The exhibit is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

