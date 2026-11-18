More trips on TheBus are being canceled, and local officials say a driver shortage is to blame.

The City and County of Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services said canceled trips have increased this year over 2025. In a Honolulu City Council hearing Tuesday, DTS said that monthly canceled trips surpassed 4% this year, and hovered around 1% last year.

The department said the driver shortage is exacerbated by long work shifts, increased sick leave drivers are taking, and declining recruitment success.

"Being a professional bus operator is a very tough job with very long hours," said Director Roger Morton at the council meeting, adding that "40% of our driver shifts have shifts that are longer than 12 hours … even some approaching 14 hours from the time they clock in to the time they clock out."

The department said it has about 940 drivers and would be stable with around 1,000 drivers. Another issue is that drivers have been taking more sick leave since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke / HPR TheBus is seen near the Keoneʻae station (also known as University of Hawaiʻi at West Oʻahu station) on Jan. 25, 2026.



DTS has required mandatory overtime for some drivers to minimize the impacts of the shortage to bus services, but said it's hurt morale. Those issues have also led to a drop in applications to be a bus driver, which means there are fewer and less qualified hires to replace those who are leaving.

Morton said the department is working on the issue, but noted that it's a problem across the country.

"The objectives really are to try to make our work schedules a little bit better, because I think there's a growing feeling — around the country, really — that these excessive hour transit shifts, which are common everywhere, are … part of the problem why we have a hard time recruiting, why we have a hard time retaining workers," Morton said.

Some strategies DTS is considering include reducing some bus service hours, allowing other qualified staff to operate buses, and recruiting retired drivers back to the workforce.

