Senate president says recent disaster damage will cost Hawaiʻi $300M

Natural disasters and a high fuel prices-induced tourism slowdown will pose budgetary challenges during the next legislative session beginning in January, Senate President Ron Kouchi said Thursday.

Kouchi estimates about $300 million will be needed to deal with damage from natural disasters like Hurricanes Lala and Lowell, the Kona lows and the Hawaiʻi Island earthquake. He called it "daunting."

Hawai'i lawmakers last year already set aside $1.6 billion to cope with federal budget cuts to Medicaid, food assistance and other programs included in President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" legislation.

"We have a couple of disasters hitting us in the natural disasters, the federal budget issues," Kouchi told HPR. "And so now with the rising cost of fuel, air travel is getting more expensive. We're seeing impacts to our tourism counts. And so how are we going to navigate some difficult economic times?"

Kouchi spoke two days after Election Day. The ballots didn't change the balance of power in the state Senate, and Democrats will continue to hold 22 out of the chamber's 25 seats.

Republicans have three seats — but Senate Minority Leader Brenton Awa says he may leave the GOP to become an independent. Awa's decision won't affect the Democratic majority, Kouchi said.

The Democratic caucus was due to meet Friday to discuss priorities.

The economy, climate change and resiliency, housing and health insurance were all high on the list, Kouchi said.