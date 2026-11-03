Richard Bissen ahead in race for Maui mayor

Richard Bissen is ahead in his bid for reelection as Maui County mayor against longtime Upcountry County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura.

The first printout of results from the state Office of Elections showed Bissen with a lead of about 52% to roughly 44%.

Bissen is a former attorney and Second Circuit Court chief judge. He became mayor in January 2023. He led rebuilding after the Maui wildfires, establishing the county’s Office of Recovery and securing $1.6 billion in federal disaster recovery funding for housing, along with additional federal funding for other recovery needs.

He launched the Holomua Kākou initiative to increase government engagement and bring county leadership to remote communities. He also focused on bringing back community traditions like the Maui County Fair after a six-year hiatus.

During his first term as mayor, Bissen focused on housing for kamaʻāina, water access and public ownership, strengthening emergency preparedness and protecting cultural resources.