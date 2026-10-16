Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority approaching end of search for president and CEO

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is approaching the final phase of its search for a new president and CEO.

The state agency hasn't had a permanent leader since John De Fries stepped down in 2023. Applications for the position will close Oct. 30. After that, a selection committee will review them and select up to three finalists.

The names will be submitted in December to the HTA board.

David Uchiyama, HTA's chief administrative officer, briefed the House Committee on Tourism and the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism on Wednesday.

"You're looking for somebody that has some governmental background and knowledge, as well as industry, if possible," he said during the meeting. "We want to make sure that they're open and communicating with both the Legislature and the industry partners. So those were some of the high points when we rewrote the job description."

The president and CEO's duties include carrying out policies of the advisory board, the governor and the state Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism.

