Storm updates: Tropical Storm Nolo could hit state as major hurricane

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Tropical Depression 15-E has strengthened into Tropical Storm Nolo.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Hawaiʻi Island. This means that hurricane conditions are possible in the next 48 hours.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the center of Tropical Storm Nolo — which means "crowded" in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi — was about 310 miles south of South Point on the Big Island and moving toward the west-northwest at 6 mph. Forecasters expect a sharp turn to the north and north-northeast on Thursday. That would bring the storm systems to Hawaiʻi Island on Friday or Saturday.

Rainfall is of particular concern, with 15 to 20 inches forecast across Hawaiʻi Island, with some parts getting as much as 35 inches of rain. On Maui, about 5 to 10 inches of rain and up to 20 inches in certain areas are expected. Officials at the National Hurricane Center urged residents that now is the time to prepare for flooding.

NOAA The five-day forecast for Tropical Storm Nolo as of Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, shows the storm system heading north towards the Hawaiian Islands.

On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Hawaiʻi Island through Saturday. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense urged residents in flood-prone areas and those who recently experienced flooding to consider relocating away from impact areas before heavy rains start.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply advised the public to prepare as electrical power disruptions may interrupt water service.

"Customers are encouraged to store an emergency supply of drinking water and conserve DWS water beginning now," the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply said in a release. "Tap water should be used only for essential needs, such as drinking, cooking and personal hygiene, until weather conditions improve. Conserving drinking water helps maintain adequate storage in DWS tanks for essential needs and emergency fire protection."

Residents of south Hawaiʻi Island who want to evacuate the area ahead of the storm can call 211 and be placed in non-congregate sheltering.

With the storm on its way, the food pantry at Hilo's Grace Baptist Church, which is operated in partnership with the Food Basket, Hawaiʻi Island's Food Bank, is canceled for Thursday, Sept. 24. The event is rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1. For more information, contact (808) 959-9524 or (808) 959-3153.

Use these resources to stay informed on the storm’s progression:

National Weather Service Honolulu Forecast Office — for the latest advisories, watches and warnings.

Central Pacific Hurricane Center — offers storm tracking via satellite and radar. The Center posts updates at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m., and 11 p.m. HST.

Hawaiian Electric and KIUC outage maps — track where the power's out on each island.

Additional resources from HPR: