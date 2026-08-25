Pacific Club celebrates 175 years, with women leading for the first time

Did you know the Pacific Club had been known as the British Club? This summer, Buckingham Palace congratulated the club on its 175th anniversary milestone as it acknowledged its deep ties to Great Britain.

Before it was the British Club, it was called The Mess, and it is said to be the oldest private club west of the Mississippi. Some regard it as a power brokers' club where business and political deals are made.

The club didn't allow females, and it took a challenge to its liquor license to change that practice. In 1980, Mayor Eileen Anderson defeated Frank Fasi, becoming the first woman mayor. She was invited to be an honorary member of the club. But she declined the invitation when the club resisted opening up membership to the ladies.

Now for the first time, there are women at the top. Amy Damon is the first female General manager of the Club in its 175th history. HPR talked to her about the club's anniversary and its history.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.