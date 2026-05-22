A magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island was felt across the state

A Friday night earthquake in the South Kona area of Hawaiʻi Island was felt across the state.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake happened at 9:46 p.m.

It was originally reported as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake, but the magnitude was upgraded to a 6.0.

The temblor was centered about 4 miles east-southeast of the Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo area along the western flank of Maunaloa, at a depth of 14 miles.

A magnitude 3.2 aftershock occurred six minutes later.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was generated by the earthquake.

Residents as far as Kauaʻi and Niʻihau reported that they felt shaking to the USGS website.

There have been no reports of major damage.