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A magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island was felt across the state

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Pixie Clay
Published May 22, 2026 at 11:10 PM HST
A USGS map that shows where residents reported feeling shaking from the earthquake on May 22, 2026. The epicenter indicated by the star. The colored bands represent the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale contours, which estimates the shaking intensity from an earthquake at specific locations.
USGS
A USGS map that shows via squares where residents reported feeling shaking from the earthquake on May 22, 2026. The epicenter is indicated by the star. The colored bands around the epicenter is the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale contours, which estimates the shaking intensity from an earthquake at specific locations.

A Friday night earthquake in the South Kona area of Hawaiʻi Island was felt across the state.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake happened at 9:46 p.m.

It was originally reported as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake, but the magnitude was upgraded to a 6.0.

The temblor was centered about 4 miles east-southeast of the Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo area along the western flank of Maunaloa, at a depth of 14 miles.

A magnitude 3.2 aftershock occurred six minutes later.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was generated by the earthquake.

Residents as far as Kauaʻi and Niʻihau reported that they felt shaking to the USGS website.

There have been no reports of major damage.
Tags
Local News EarthquakeHawaiʻi County
Pixie Clay
Pixie Clay is a managing editor for HPR's news department, working with the station's team of reporters and producers to bring accurate, impactful, and compelling news stories to our audience through broadcast and online platforms.
See stories by Pixie Clay
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