Local group brings awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples day

Today is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the thousands of native people who are killed or go missing every year.

The National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center reported that more than half of sex trafficking victims in Hawaiʻi are part Native Hawaiian. To recognize the persistent issue in the islands, the Hoʻopili Tribal Council is hosting a sign waving event today to boost awareness and encourage education.

Teuila Collins, the council's powwow organizer, said she's aware many people don’t believe small gatherings like today's event do much, but she doesn’t let that stop her.

“The other choice is to do nothing,” Collins said. “Whether or not people feel that these types of events will work, it's still a way to get the word out to the community and it's still a way for more to learn about the issue.”

Today's gathering is from 4 to 5 p.m. at the corner of Atkinson and Ala Moana Boulevard in Honolulu. Attendees are encouraged to wear red to show support.

Collins said she'd be happy if just one person walked up to them to ask why the group is out there today.

“It's very important that we talk about these things and not be afraid,” she said. “If we continue to be afraid, nothing's going to be done, nothing's going to come forth, and nothing's going to grow to where we can really address these issues.”