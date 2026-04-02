Old Waialua Sugar Mill flood hub will consolidate efforts at nearby park

The Old Waialua Sugar Mill hub for those impacted by the recent floods on Oʻahu's North Shore is moving.

The City and County of Honolulu and the sugar mill volunteer group will consolidate efforts at the Waialua District Park. Organized volunteers are still encouraged to help, though donations are becoming more specific as residents start rebuilding.

The materials and supplies at the sugar mill will be brought to the district park and will be available for distribution starting Friday morning.

“We've definitely been able to tone down on volunteers. We've had an outpouring of volunteers and now at this point we're only asking for organized groups that we're able to send specific locations to reach out to us. As far as like the hub goes with donations, we only are accepting the essentials," said Joey Cadiz, one of the hub's volunteers.

"Water is still a very high priority. That goes off the shelf, probably the fastest of everything that we go. Other than that, like cleaning supplies and other things like that. But we're really just focusing on the essentials."

The city is already operating a community assistance center out of the park for residents who want information about their own recovery efforts.