State and city provide temporary housing for flood victims

The state and city are providing free temporary housing for those whose homes are now uninhabitable due to the severe flooding last week.

The state secured 80 rooms at the Inn at Schofield Barracks on Oʻahu to house those who cannot stay in their homes due to flood damage.

The rooms will be available through April 30th. People will need to pass a background check as the hotel is on the military base.

“After the recent Kona Low storms, our priority is making sure families who lost the use of their homes have a safe place to stay,” wrote Gov. Josh Green in a statement.

“We appreciate the close coordination with the city and North Shore lawmakers to quickly secure housing options and stabilize these households while recovery continues.”

Those in need can call Aloha United Way at 211 and notify the dispatcher that they are seeking housing assistance due to the Kona Low disaster.

The City and County of Honolulu is also setting up a program that will provide another 50 units of housing. Those details are expected early this week.

For those impacted outside of Oʻahu, the state is working on a temporary housing assistance plan on neighbor islands as well. The governor's statement referenced using Hale ‘O Lā‘ie in Kīhei for Maui.

The state plans to use its Major Disaster Fund to cover the cost of the hotel rooms. It has about $5 million in it, as most of the funds were used for Maui recovery following the 2023 wildfires.

“The state will use the Major Disaster Fund to cover the cost of hotel stays for residents whose homes were made uninhabitable by the recent storms,” said Rep. Sean Quinlan in a written statement.

“These placements are intended for households that cannot safely remain in their homes and need temporary lodging while cleaning and repairs are completed.”