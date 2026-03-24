Maui Economic Opportunity honors its longest-serving bus driver

A Maui Economic Opportunity bus driver has been named the organization's driver of the year for her dedication and exemplary service.

Dellfinn Castroverde is the longest-tenured Maui driver, at almost 32 years with MEO. She helps kūpuna, those with disabilities, dialysis patients and other Maui residents get safely to their doctors' appointments and events.

Maui Economic Opportunity CEO Debbie Cabebe spoke highly of Castroverde.

“She's very humble, very caring, very involved with the clients. I think for her, it's more than a job, it's a calling. And you can see that in the way she interacts with people and even how she treats her coworkers," Cebebe said.

"She's just a person who is genuinely good-hearted. She also has a very calm presence, and I think that is really important, particularly in the kind of work that we do; it would be very easy, I think, to get rattled, and she just maintains that calm demeanor that makes her a very special person."

To qualify for the driver of the year award, drivers with the organization have to have an accident-free record and contribute to the core values of MEO.

Castroverde was honored with a plaque and a cash prize for her care on the job.