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Maui Economic Opportunity honors its longest-serving bus driver

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published March 24, 2026 at 10:26 AM HST
Dellfinn Castroverde was presented with a plaque and cash after being named MEO's Driver of the Year.
MEO
Dellfinn Castroverde was presented with a plaque and cash after being named MEO's Driver of the Year.

A Maui Economic Opportunity bus driver has been named the organization's driver of the year for her dedication and exemplary service.

Dellfinn Castroverde is the longest-tenured Maui driver, at almost 32 years with MEO. She helps kūpuna, those with disabilities, dialysis patients and other Maui residents get safely to their doctors' appointments and events.

Maui Economic Opportunity CEO Debbie Cabebe spoke highly of Castroverde.

“She's very humble, very caring, very involved with the clients. I think for her, it's more than a job, it's a calling. And you can see that in the way she interacts with people and even how she treats her coworkers," Cebebe said.

"She's just a person who is genuinely good-hearted. She also has a very calm presence, and I think that is really important, particularly in the kind of work that we do; it would be very easy, I think, to get rattled, and she just maintains that calm demeanor that makes her a very special person."

To qualify for the driver of the year award, drivers with the organization have to have an accident-free record and contribute to the core values of MEO.

Castroverde was honored with a plaque and a cash prize for her care on the job.
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Local News MauiTransportation
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
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