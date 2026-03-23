Scope of damage from Kona storm flooding becomes clearer

The worst flooding to hit Hawaiʻi in two decades swept homes off their foundations, floated cars out of driveways, and left floors, walls and counters covered in thick, reddish mud.

Crews continued to assess the destruction Monday, but authorities said hundreds of homes had been damaged, along with some schools and a hospital.

No deaths have been reported, but more than 230 people had to be rescued.

Rain continued to fall on Monday, triggering a flood watch on Hawaiʻi Island into the night. Heavy rains were also reported during the early afternoon in some Oʻahu neighborhoods.

Here's what to know as residents begin to clean up.

Hawaiʻi's worst flooding since 2004

Gov. Josh Green said the cost of the storm could top $1 billion, including damage to airports, schools, roads, homes, and a hospital in Kula, Maui. He called it the state’s most serious since flooding since 2004, when floods in Mānoa inundated homes and a University of Hawaiʻi library.

On Oʻahu's North Shore, the waters rose quickly after midnight Friday as heavy rains fell on soil already saturated by downpours from a winter storm a week earlier. Raging waters lifted homes and cars. The storm prompted evacuation orders for 5,500 people in the Waialua-Haleʻiwa area — though they were later lifted — and more than 230 people were rescued from the rising waters.

Farms around the state reported more than $9.4 million worth of damage as of Monday, according to a survey conducted by Agriculture Stewardship Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau and other organizations. Oʻahu farmers reported more than $2.7 million in crop damage.

Mengshin Lin / AP An aerial view of homes surrounded by floodwaters in Waialua, Hawaiʻi, Friday, March 20, 2026.

Trapped by rising water

Michael McEwan and his wife, Heather Nakahara, returned to their home in Waialua over the weekend to find their kitchen counters covered in red silt. Piled-up furniture blocked a hallway, and a folding table they don’t own was lodged under a heavy sleeper sofa. There were two other mystery tables in their backyard.

The rushing water trapped the couple in a bedroom closet for eight hours with their two small terriers and three parrots until daybreak on Friday, when McEwan was able to flag down firefighters driving down their road. The rescuers tied a rope to a tree next to their bedroom, which guided them through a narrow channel of flowing water.

They likely will have permanent reminders of the flooding in their house because of the red volcanic mud permeating everything.

"It’s full of iron, so it stains everything brownish-yellow,” McEwan said.

Winter storm systems brought severe deluges

Officials blamed some of the devastation on the sheer amount of rain that fell in a short amount of time.

Parts of Oʻahu received 8 to 12 inches, the National Weather Service said. That was on top of another recent storm that had dumped vast amounts days earlier. Kaʻala, the island’s highest peak, got nearly 16 inches late last week, on top of 26.6 inches between March 10 and 16.

Winter storm systems known as “Kona lows,” which feature southerly or southwesterly winds that bring in moisture-laden air, have been responsible for the deluges in the past two weeks.

The worst of the storms appeared to be over by Sunday afternoon, though rainfall Monday landed on heavily saturated ground, causing roads to flood in some areas, such as Mānoa and Kahaluʻu on Oʻahu.

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation ﻿ Water coming over Kawela Bridge on Kamehameha V Highway on Molokaʻi, the morning of March 22, 2026.

Volunteers show up to clean debris and thick, red mud

Crews are still assessing the extent of the damage, but by Monday, the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management had received more than 400 reports of damaged or destroyed homes, spokesperson Molly Pierce said.

In some neighborhoods, residents have had to tramp through silt up to their knees or deeper to reach their properties, she said.

Along with its consistency, the rusty hue of the mud makes it a nightmare to clean up.

"When it's dry, the dust stains, and when it's wet, the mud clings," Pierce said Monday. She compared it to heavy, wet snow.

Volunteers have been showing up from across Oʻahu and even from other islands to help clear away muck and debris, Pierce said.

Residents and officials fret over an aging dam

As the waters rose Friday, officials warned that the 120-year-old Wahiawā Dam in Central Oʻahu was “at risk of imminent failure.” The dam has long been vulnerable, but worries eased as the water subsided.

The earthen structure was built in 1906 to increase sugar production for the Waialua Agricultural Co., which eventually became a subsidiary of Dole Food Co. It was reconstructed following a collapse in 1921.

The state has said Wahiawā Dam has “high hazard potential” and a failure “will result in probable loss of human life.”

It has sent Dole four notices of deficiency about the dam since 2009, and five years ago it fined the company $20,000 for failing to address safety deficiencies on time, according to records.

Afterward, Dole proposed to donate the dam, reservoir and ditch system to the state in exchange for an agreement to repair the spillway to meet and maintain dam safety standards.

“The dam continues to operate as designed with no indications of damage,” Dole said in a statement.

City and County of Honolulu An aerial view of a neighborhood in Waialua, still waterlogged and covered in thick mud, a day after devastating flooding. (March 21, 2026)

Groups are raising funds for those affected

Green on Sunday recommended that those wanting to support impacted households donate to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, which has activated its Stronger Hawaiʻi Fund to deploy resources across all affected islands.

The nonprofit Hawaiian Council also launched the Kāko‘o O‘ahu initiative to help individuals and families through housing and financial assistance, as well as other support. The council matched the first $100,000 in donations and is continuing to fundraise.

Speaking to HPR's The Conversation, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also shouted out the Red Cross, Hawaiʻi Food Bank, Salvation Army and Aloha United Way.

"People need money. That has the greatest and the best impact. It's the easiest for us to deal with, but more than anything, it allows us to provide the best relief," he said.