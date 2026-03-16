© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Legislature kills bill intended to seek damages from fossil fuel companies

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 16, 2026 at 11:19 AM HST
FILE - The CHS oil refinery is silhouetted against the setting sun, Sept. 28, 2024, in McPherson, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
FILE - An oil refinery is silhouetted against the setting sun, Sept. 28, 2024, in McPherson, Kan.

Who should pay for future climate disasters?

Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole suggested that fossil fuel companies should bear some financial responsibility in a national press conference last week.

Keohokalole introduced Senate Bill 3000. It would authorize the state attorney general to bring a civil action on behalf of the people of the state to recover losses from any responsible parties after a climate disaster.

"The way I try and explain it to my constituents is that the cost of climate is coming due, and it's starting to come due in the form of not just these catastrophic events, but in your insurance premiums," Keohokalole said.

"It's not only our responsibility in our respective communities to try and figure out how to deal with this crisis. It should be the responsibility of the entities who profited off of the situation that they knowingly created and helped perpetuate."

Senate Bill 3000 was voted down in a Ways and Means Committee hearing earlier this month. Keohokalole said in the press conference that he believes that “aggressive lobbying” by the American Petroleum Institute helped to kill the bill.
Tags
Local News Climate ChangeState Legislature
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories