Here's how to report storm damage to your county officials

County officials are requesting the public’s help in determining the scope of damage from the recent Kona low storm.

Each county has released online forms for residents to self-report damages to their property:

Hawaiʻi County

Residents and businesses can submit damage reports to the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency. If you are unable to fill out forms online, call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.

Civil Defense advises residents and businesses to report agricultural damage to the USDA Farm Service Agency at (808) 933-8381 Ext. 2.

Maui County

The Maui Emergency Management Agency has one damage form for both residents and businesses.

City and County of Honolulu

Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management is collecting information from residents via online form to help guide their emergency response and recovery activities.

Kauaʻi County

Kauaʻi Emergency Management Agency is asking residents to report non-threatening storm damage in public spaces. If you see impacts like debris in public roads or downed utility lines, complete this form or call (808) 241-1800. If an immediate danger or threat is present, call 911. Residents can report damage to their properties here. If your business, farm or ranch has been damaged, report it here.

—

Online damage report forms are not applications for disaster assistance or direct relief. However, the information shared with county agencies can help them demonstrate the extent of storm damage and determine if a county qualifies for any state or federal assistance.