Mental health effects of Maui fires are broader than expected, study finds

Researchers have been learning about how the 2023 wildfires impacted the mental health of survivors. But a new University of Hawaiʻi study shows the impacts of the fire are much farther reaching.

They've found significant levels of depression and anxiety among residents not in the burn zone.

"The paper describes something that we didn't expect, and reinforces really how connected we really are statewide. It shows that the wildfires caused a ripple effect of mental health across the state,” said Alika Maunakea, co-author and professor at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

The study examined nearly 2,500 adults, including about 1,500 wildfire-exposed Maui residents, and nearly 1,000 unexposed residents from other islands.

“I think what's really important and something that has been understudied is that this fire not only affected people directly affected by the fire, but also indirectly affected,” said lead author and UHERO professor Ruben Juarez.

“We're hoping that, you know, some of the amazing jobs that the community-based organizations have been doing already supporting survivors can be expanded to be able to decrease some of this mental health burden that the fires have on the Maui population.”

Researchers found that more than half of the wildfire’s impact on depression and anxiety could be traced to housing instability and income loss.