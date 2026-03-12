© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mental health effects of Maui fires are broader than expected, study finds

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published March 12, 2026 at 12:09 PM HST
Alika Maunakea, center, professor at John A. Burns School of Medicine, takes medical data from residents affected by the Maui wildfires.
University of Hawai'i
Alika Maunakea, center, professor at John A. Burns School of Medicine, takes medical data from residents affected by the Maui wildfires.

Researchers have been learning about how the 2023 wildfires impacted the mental health of survivors. But a new University of Hawaiʻi study shows the impacts of the fire are much farther reaching.

They've found significant levels of depression and anxiety among residents not in the burn zone.

"The paper describes something that we didn't expect, and reinforces really how connected we really are statewide. It shows that the wildfires caused a ripple effect of mental health across the state,” said Alika Maunakea, co-author and professor at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen delivers his fourth State of the County address at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului on March 5, 2026.
Local News
Bissen the Builder: Affordable housing dominates Maui County mayor's address
Mark Ladao

The study examined nearly 2,500 adults, including about 1,500 wildfire-exposed Maui residents, and nearly 1,000 unexposed residents from other islands.

“I think what's really important and something that has been understudied is that this fire not only affected people directly affected by the fire, but also indirectly affected,” said lead author and UHERO professor Ruben Juarez.

“We're hoping that, you know, some of the amazing jobs that the community-based organizations have been doing already supporting survivors can be expanded to be able to decrease some of this mental health burden that the fires have on the Maui population.”

Researchers found that more than half of the wildfire’s impact on depression and anxiety could be traced to housing instability and income loss.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesMental HealthJABSOM
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Related Stories