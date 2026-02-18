Francis Oda, architect and former HPR board chair, dies at 84

Architect, community leader and former HPR board member Francis Oda has died. He was 84.

Oda was a cofounder of the local design firm G70, where he held leadership roles for more than 50 years. He received dozens of design awards, including work on the two Four Seasons resorts on Lānaʻi and Hanauma Bay Nature Center.

He was also instrumental in master plans for the city of Kapolei, the University of Hawaiʻi Long Range Development Program and Kamehameha Schools' Kakaʻako properties. His work stretched across the Pacific, from Polynesia to Canada.

Oda held many community roles and was a pastor at New Life Church Honolulu. He was a longtime board member of Hawaiʻi Public Radio, and served as chair in 2021.

He died on Feb. 14 surrounded by his wife and two children. A celebration of life service is scheduled for April 25 at First Assembly of God Red Hill in Moanalua, Oʻahu.

Additional information will be posted at www.g70.design.