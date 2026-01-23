Kaiser Permanente nurses and health care workers plan to strike

Kaiser Permanente has received a 10-day strike notice from the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP).

The union said its members include nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants and more.

The strike is set to start on Monday, Jan. 26. Kaiser stated that all medical facilities will stay open, but some pharmacies may close if there is not enough staffing.

It’s suggesting that residents pick up their prescriptions early or use the mail-order prescription service.

Kaiser also says that people should not call to reschedule their appointments unless told to do so by Kaiser.

Some elective surgeries and non-emergent visits may need to be rescheduled. Any questions should be directed to Member Services at 1-800-966-5955.